CHARLOTTE — Crews were on the scene of a house fire in southwest Charlotte Friday morning, officials said.

The Charlotte Fire Department said it happened in the 11900 block of Musket Lane just after 5 a.m.

Officials said 30 firefighters had the flames under control in 20 minutes.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, CFD said.

Investigators determined the fire started after an electrical malfunction in the bathroom.

Crews battle house fire in southwest Charlotte (Charlotte Fire Department)

According to CFD, the fire caused $125,000 in damages.

WATCH BELOW: Charlotte brewery faces lawsuit after NoDa fire

Charlotte brewery faces lawsuit after NoDa fire

©2025 Cox Media Group