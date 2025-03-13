1 hurt, 6 displaced after overnight fire in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — One person was hurt and six others are without a home after a fire in Kannapolis overnight Wednesday, authorities said.

Officials with the Kannapolis Fire Department said they responded to a call about a fire at a two-story house on 9th Street around 8:30 p.m.

As the flames grew, Kannapolis Fire said they called on neighboring agencies for backup.

Firefighters from Atwell, Landis, China Grove and Salisbury Fire Departments were among the emergency responders who arrived to help Wednesday night.

A “Code Red” was called when officials thought the building was going to collapse, prompting all firefighters to get out of the home for their safety.

Officers with the Kannapolis Police Department, Rowan EMS, and Rowan County Rescue Squad were also on scene, along with the American Red Cross.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threating injuries, officials said. Thankfully, no other injuries were reported.

In all, six people were displaced from the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

