The gas price burden: Where gas prices hit the hardest

The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in California has topped $6 per gallon. However, while gas prices are posted by the gallon, they’re felt by the paycheck, and a tank of gas does not hit every household budget the same way. The same fill-up can be a minor errand in one area and a meaningful bite out of weekly income in another. With summer travel season approaching, the real pressure at the pump depends not only on gas prices, but on how much room residents have in their budgets to absorb them.

SmartAsset analyzed gasoline prices to determine the gas-price burden in each state, or the price residents effectively experience after accounting for household income. The analysis measured the cost of a standard 15-gallon tank of gas as a percentage of each state's estimated median weekly household income. SmartAsset also calculated how much of a full-time minimum wage worker's weekly paycheck would be needed to buy a 15-gallon tank of gas in each state.

Key Findings

Gasoline prices hit hardest in West Virginia. Although West Virginia ranks No. 27 in pump price of gasoline at $4.30 per gallon, it ranks No. 1 in the share of median weekly household income needed to buy a 15-gallon tank of gas. In West Virginia, a 15-gallon fill-up costs 5.23% of the median weekly household income. West Virginia is followed by Ohio and Michigan.

Although West Virginia ranks No. 27 in pump price of gasoline at $4.30 per gallon, it ranks No. 1 in the share of median weekly household income needed to buy a 15-gallon tank of gas. In West Virginia, a 15-gallon fill-up costs 5.23% of the median weekly household income. West Virginia is followed by Ohio and Michigan. Minimum wage workers in Indiana can expect to pay one-quarter of weekly income on a fill-up. Among full-time workers earning minimum wage, Indiana drivers face the nation's highest gasoline price burden: 24.97% of weekly income.

Among full-time workers earning minimum wage, Indiana drivers face the nation's highest gasoline price burden: 24.97% of weekly income. Cheap gas does not guarantee affordability. Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma all have pump prices below $4.00 per gallon, yet each ranks among the 15 states where a tank of gas takes the largest share of median weekly household income.

Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma all have pump prices below $4.00 per gallon, yet each ranks among the 15 states where a tank of gas takes the largest share of median weekly household income. High pump prices do not always translate into high price burden: Although California, Hawai'i and Washington have the nation's highest pump prices for gasoline, none rank among the top 10 for gas-price burden.

A data map of the US showing the states where gas prices are hit hardest. Red shows the states where prices increased at more than 4.5%, blue shows the states that are at 4.0%. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

Where Gas Prices Hit Hardest

States are ranked by the cost of a 15-gallon gasoline fill-up as a percentage of each state’s estimated median weekly household income. The table also shows the cost of a 15-gallon fill-up as a percentage of weekly pay for a full-time worker earning the state minimum wage.

Table showing the ranking of US states where gas prices are hit the hardest. West Virginia ranks #1 with $4.30 per gallon. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

States Ranked

1. West Virginia

Gas price: $4.30 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 5.23% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 18.43% of weekly minimum wage

2. Ohio

Gas price: $4.89 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 5% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 16.65% of weekly minimum wage

3. Michigan

Gas price: $4.87 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.97% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 13.30% of weekly minimum wage

4. Indiana

Gas price: $4.83 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.96% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 24.97% of weekly minimum wage

5. Mississippi

Gas price: $3.88 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.86% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 20.08% of weekly minimum wage

6. Kentucky

Gas price: $4.22 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.83% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 21.82% of weekly minimum wage

7. Louisiana

Gas price: $3.90 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.73% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 20.16% of weekly minimum wage

8. Nevada

Gas price: $5.17 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.71% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 16.15% of weekly minimum wage

9. Arkansas

Gas price: $3.88 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.62% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 13.23% of weekly minimum wage

10. Oregon

Gas price: $5.25 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.56% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 13.09% of weekly minimum wage

11. New Mexico

Gas price: $4.16 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.54% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 13.01% of weekly minimum wage

12. California

Gas price: $6.10 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.51% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 13.54% of weekly minimum wage

13. Alabama

Gas price: $3.96 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.39% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 20.48% of weekly minimum wage

14. Illinois

Gas price: $4.93 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.38% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 12.33% of weekly minimum wage

15. Oklahoma

Gas price: $3.89 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.34% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 20.10% of weekly minimum wage

16. Pennsylvania

Gas price: $4.52 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.31% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 23.38% of weekly minimum wage

17. Arizona

Gas price: $4.74 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.30% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 11.73% of weekly minimum wage

18. Maine

Gas price: $4.40 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.26% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 10.93% of weekly minimum wage

19. Montana

Gas price: $4.32 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.24% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 14.94% of weekly minimum wage

20. Washington

Gas price: $5.67 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.22% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 12.40% of weekly minimum wage

21. Wyoming

Gas price: $4.30 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.21% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 22.23% of weekly minimum wage

22. Wisconsin

Gas price: $4.37 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.17% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 22.61% of weekly minimum wage

23. Hawai‘i

Gas price: $5.63 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.14% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 13.20% of weekly minimum wage

24. Florida

Gas price: $4.34 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.13% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 11.63% of weekly minimum wage

25. Missouri

Gas price: $3.97 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.10% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 9.93% of weekly minimum wage

26. Tennessee

Gas price: $3.99 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.10% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 20.66% of weekly minimum wage

27. South Carolina

Gas price: $4.00 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.09% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 20.70% of weekly minimum wage

28. North Carolina

Gas price: $4.08 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.08% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 21.09% of weekly minimum wage

29. Idaho

Gas price: $4.46 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 4.06% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 23.04% of weekly minimum wage

30. Vermont

Gas price: $4.42 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 3.95% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 11.48% of weekly minimum wage

31. South Dakota

Gas price: $4.06 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 3.91% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 12.86% of weekly minimum wage

32. Alaska

Gas price: $5.04 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 3.89% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 14.53% of weekly minimum wage

33. Rhode Island

Gas price: $4.38 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 3.88% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 10.95% of weekly minimum wage

34. Kansas

Gas price: $3.96 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 3.88% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 20.47% of weekly minimum wage

35. Iowa

Gas price: $3.95 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 3.87% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 20.43% of weekly minimum wage

36. New York

Gas price: $4.45 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 3.84% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 10.44% of weekly minimum wage

37. Nebraska

Gas price: $3.96 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 3.84% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 9.91% of weekly minimum wage

38. North Dakota

Gas price: $3.99 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 3.79% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 20.66% of weekly minimum wage

39. Texas

Gas price: $3.92 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 3.63% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 20.26% of weekly minimum wage

40. Georgia

Gas price: $3.85 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 3.56% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 19.92% of weekly minimum wage

41. Delaware

Gas price: $4.21 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 3.55% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 10.52% of weekly minimum wage

42. Connecticut

Gas price: $4.52 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 3.48% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 10% of weekly minimum wage

43. Minnesota

Gas price: $4.05 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 3.44% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 13.31% of weekly minimum wage

44. Colorado

Gas price: $4.44 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 3.38% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 10.98% of weekly minimum wage

45. Utah

Gas price: $4.39 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 3.36% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 22.71% of weekly minimum wage

46. Virginia

Gas price: $4.17 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 3.35% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 12.25% of weekly minimum wage

47. New Hampshire

Gas price: $4.34 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 3.22% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 22.46% of weekly minimum wage

48. New Jersey

Gas price: $4.42 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 3.13% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 10.40% of weekly minimum wage

49. Maryland

Gas price: $4.27 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 3.07% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 10.68% of weekly minimum wage

50. Massachusetts

Gas price: $4.34 per gallon

Fill-up cost: 3.06% of median weekly household income

Fill-up cost: 10.85% of weekly minimum wage

Methodology

The average retail gasoline price for each of the 50 states, reported by AAA as of May 3, 2026, was compared with the estimated current median household income and each state’s minimum wage. The estimated current median household income was calculated by adjusting each state’s 2024 median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey 1-year estimates using growth in the Employment Cost Index for private-industry wages and salaries from the 2024 annual average through the first quarter of 2026. The estimated annual median household income was divided by 52, and the minimum wage, as recorded by the U.S. Department of Labor, was multiplied by 40, to express the cost of a 15-gallon fill-up as a share of weekly income. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.