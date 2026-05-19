Possible human remains found in crawl space of Rock Hill business

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating after contractors discovered what appear to be possible human remains inside a building on Oakland Avenue.

Officers were called around 11:30 a.m. to a business in the 300 block of Oakland Ave. after workers renovating the property found the remains in the crawl space.

The department’s Criminal Investigations Division is now handling the case and is awaiting official confirmation of the remains collected.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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