Greensboro 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Greensboro, North Carolina using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 74 °F on Saturday, while the low is 38 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 4 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 59 °F, low of 38 °F (43% humidity)
- Overcast with a 93% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:36 AM, sunset at 7:22 PM
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 69 °F, low of 40 °F (32% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:35 AM, sunset at 7:22 PM
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 71 °F, low of 46 °F (42% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:34 AM, sunset at 7:23 PM
Thursday, March 13
- High of 65 °F, low of 50 °F (56% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:32 AM, sunset at 7:24 PM
Friday, March 14
- High of 68 °F, low of 50 °F (58% humidity)
- Overcast with a 22% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Light breeze (7 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:31 AM, sunset at 7:25 PM
- Full moon
Saturday, March 15
- High of 74 °F, low of 55 °F (50% humidity)
- Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:29 AM, sunset at 7:26 PM
Sunday, March 16
- High of 73 °F, low of 56 °F (77% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)
- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:28 AM, sunset at 7:27 PM