3 firefighters hurt after responding to Indian Land fire

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Three firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries while battling a house fire on Sunday.

All three are expected to make a full recovery after being transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The Indian Land Fire District reported that its crews, alongside the Pineville Fire Department, responded to the structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions. The Pineville Fire Department was first on the scene and initiated an interior attack on the blaze.

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However, as conditions rapidly deteriorated and extreme heat intensified, crews were forced to evacuate the structure.

During the evacuation, a Mayday was declared.

The Mayday was cleared once all firefighters were accounted for outside the structure, confirming their safety.

Following the evacuation and Mayday clearance, fire operations transitioned from an interior attack to a defensive attack.

The Indian Land Fire District stated that this incident serves as a sobering reminder of how demanding and hazardous the fire service can be.

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