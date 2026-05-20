Shots fired at police scene in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Shots have been fired at a police scene, closing Gastonia roads on Wednesday morning. No one has been shot, according to the Gaston Emergency Medical Services.

The situation involves a barricaded person with a weapon inside a home, Gastonia PD said.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon is at the scene along West Airline Avenue. Roads in the area of North Pryor Street are closed.

The director of Gastonia Freedom School heard gunshots and called 911.

She told Channel 9 they all ducked for cover inside the small school.

Parents have picked up the kids, and they are safe.

The school director said there are snipers in the backyard of her building.

The Erwin Park Community Center is also closed until the situation is resolved.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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