Extreme weather can whip up anxiety. A safety plan can help

ATLANTA — Hurricanes, wildfires, floods and other extreme weather can also kick up storms of anxiety.

Thankfully, there are several ways to reduce that stress, according to mental health experts who have helped people who have experienced disasters. One of the most important things to do is have a plan, they say.

"Preparation is always one of the most powerful tools that I can imagine — not just for safety, but also for mental health," said Ruben Juarez, a health economist at University of Hawaii professor who directed the Maui Wildfires Exposure Study, which looked at health and social impacts of the deadly 2023 fires.

And when the disaster is over, they say, try to restore a sense of normalcy by seeking out support, returning to routines and helping others.

Kevin Westmoreland, who co-owns The Corner Kitchen in Asheville, North Carolina, learned meditation techniques and breathing exercises to deal with the stresses that the restaurant industry can present. When the remnants of Hurricane Helene unleashed torrents of rain on the state two years ago, water and mud poured into the restaurant and "everything was tossed around inside the building as if it was in a blender," he recalled.

“All you could do to get through it is try to take a breath and move forward, step by step,” he said.

Plan ahead for unpredictable weather

One way to ease anxiety is to prepare as best you can ahead of time, including hashing out a plan for what to do during a disaster.

Making an evacuation plan and putting together an emergency kit can provide a sense of control, said Melissa Brymer, a psychologist and director of terrorism and disaster programs at the UCLA-Duke National Center for Child Traumatic Stress.

She recommends a step-by-step guide for families at ready.gov/plan. The American Red Cross also has extensive guides for hurricane preparedness. Make sure to consider special preparations for anyone with disabilities, special needs, new mothers and expectant mothers, Brymer advises. Also make sure that pets are included in disaster plans.

Weather is unpredictable, so it helps to accept that there are things you won't be able to control.

Being informed can also give people a sense of control in extreme weather. Focus on facts by gathering information from trusted sources and stay up-to-date on weather watches and warnings.

Share your fears and concerns with friends, relatives, a therapist or others who can give you support, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

How to talk to children about storms without alarming them

Parents should consider talking to children in a matter-of-fact way, explaining that storms are normal. Children might be afraid of storms, but many are interested in learning more about them.

It's OK to acknowledge that it's a stressful time, Brymer said. But adults should limit some conversations to only other adults to avoid overly worrying children.

“Kids kind of register our panic, and then they’re going to panic if we’re starting to panic,” she said. “We don’t want them to start worrying for us."

Keep track of your mental health

One of the Maui wildfires study's findings was that mental health affects rippled through the entire community and were found in many people who weren't in the burned area, Juarez said. It's a reminder to be aware that your mental health could be affected by disasters that strike your community, even if they don't directly affect your home or neighborhood.

Westmoreland said one of things that helped him cope after Helene was to try and put things in perspective.

“We try to look at it like it's just a business and equipment — as long as our employees are safe, those are the important things,” he said.

The restaurant, built around 1895 by American industrialist George Vanderbilt in the Biltmore Village section of Asheville, has since reopened after major renovations and repairs.

The Anxiety and Depression Association has more tips, including:

— Find a positive activity such as donating blood, preparing care packages or volunteering to help others. That can offer a sense of purpose to counteract the feelings of being powerless.

— Seek support from others dealing with the same issues.

— Be aware that if your symptoms persist for several weeks, it may be a sign of post-traumatic stress disorder and you should seek help.

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Martin is a former Associated Press reporter.

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