How are your ‘new year, new me’ goals going? Here are some tips:

CHARLOTTE — As we enter March, the “new year, new me” mentality may be going out the door.

Many of us set goals in the new year, but keeping up with them can be tough. Channel 9 spoke with therapist Veronda Bellamy about how to stay on top of your plans.

“I think it’s amazing to aspire to be the best version of yourself, right? But you want to make sure that you are specific in how you’re going about that,” Bellamy said. “Really defining what does that look like for you, what things do you need to put in place? What actions, who do you need around you to attain those goals, right?”

She said to set what she calls SMART goals. That stands for Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic, and Time-oriented.

Bellamy says to ask yourself: is your goal actually attainable, how will you measure this on a day-to-day basis, and if you can’t, what needs to change?

(WATCH: Cabarrus County launches app to help families meet goals)

Cabarrus County launches app to help families meet goals

©2024 Cox Media Group