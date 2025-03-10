Hickory 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Hickory, North Carolina using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 72 °F on Sunday, while the low is 38 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 60 °F, low of 38 °F (41% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:42 AM, sunset at 7:28 PM
cooperr // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 70 °F, low of 40 °F (33% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:41 AM, sunset at 7:29 PM
afoto6267 // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 70 °F, low of 44 °F (39% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:40 AM, sunset at 7:30 PM
Alex Stemmer // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 13
- High of 68 °F, low of 49 °F (56% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:38 AM, sunset at 7:30 PM
loreanto // Shutterstock
Friday, March 14
- High of 67 °F, low of 49 °F (70% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:37 AM, sunset at 7:31 PM
- Full moon
Cari Rubin Photography // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 15
- High of 63 °F, low of 55 °F (85% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (4 mm of rain)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:35 AM, sunset at 7:32 PM
Sandra Matic // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 16
- High of 72 °F, low of 52 °F (43% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (14 mm of rain)
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:34 AM, sunset at 7:33 PM