Hickory 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Hickory, North Carolina using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 72 °F on Sunday, while the low is 38 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 60 °F, low of 38 °F (41% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:42 AM, sunset at 7:28 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

cooperr // Shutterstock

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 70 °F, low of 40 °F (33% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:41 AM, sunset at 7:29 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

afoto6267 // Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 70 °F, low of 44 °F (39% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:40 AM, sunset at 7:30 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Alex Stemmer // Shutterstock

Thursday, March 13

- High of 68 °F, low of 49 °F (56% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:38 AM, sunset at 7:30 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

loreanto // Shutterstock

Friday, March 14

- High of 67 °F, low of 49 °F (70% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:37 AM, sunset at 7:31 PM

- Full moon

(Stacker/Stacker)

Cari Rubin Photography // Shutterstock

Saturday, March 15

- High of 63 °F, low of 55 °F (85% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (4 mm of rain)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:35 AM, sunset at 7:32 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Sandra Matic // Shutterstock

Sunday, March 16

- High of 72 °F, low of 52 °F (43% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (14 mm of rain)

- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:34 AM, sunset at 7:33 PM