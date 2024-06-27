Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Greensboro by diners

Whether you've waited in line for soft-shell crabs in the Chesapeake Bay or savored sushi in New York City, you know there's something special about finding the right spot to enjoy seafood. From ceviche to grilled salmon and towers of shellfish, the top-rated seafood restaurants in the United States serve up mouthwatering dishes across diverse cuisines like Japanese, Latin American, and Mediterranean to suit every palate.

Of course, certain areas of the country are known for particular delicacies. California's proximity to the Pacific Ocean, for example, makes it one of the best states for seafood. The Los Angeles area serves up everything from caviar to Santa Barbara spot prawns while San Francisco is a mecca for fish tacos, ceviche, and sushi. Further north, Seattle is legendary for its shellfish, showcased at the famed fish counter at Pike Place Market.

While Chicago may be best known as a pizza capital, many flock to the city for its king crab dishes; a bit further south and east, you have Miami and its sought-after stone crab season. Southern locales like New Orleans boast fresh crawfish from the Gulf of Mexico and the two noncontiguous states have their own signature offerings, too: Alaska is known for its pollock and salmon, while Hawai'i is known for its poke.

Dining at a seafood restaurant can be one of the most memorable parts of your trip to a new city or offer comfort food in your own hometown. To celebrate the best options near you, Stacker used insights from Yelp to compile a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Greensboro.

Businesses were selected using Yelp's ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only restaurants with at least 10 reviews were considered. In an effort to highlight independent restaurants and local chains, those with more than five locations nationally, based on the Yelp data, were not included. Data is as of June 14, 2024.

Keep reading to discover your highest-rated local seafood restaurants for your next special meal out!

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not necessarily depict the specific restaurants listed or the dishes they serve.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#27. Luna Mexican Seafood Bar & Grill

- Rating: 3.3/5 (59 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 3606 North Elm St. Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: mexican, seafood, tapas bars

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#26. Dirty Fries

- Rating: 3.3/5 (13 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2800 West Gate City Blvd. Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: juice bars & smoothies, seafood, american

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#25. Ocean Blue Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 3.3/5 (19 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 2226 Luther King Jr Drive Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#24. Crab Du Jour

- Rating: 3.4/5 (31 reviews)

- Address: 1315 Bridford Pkwy Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, bars, cajun/creole

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#23. Tides Inn Steak & Seafood

- Rating: 3.4/5 (61 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3927 West Gate City Blvd. Ste A Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, steakhouses

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#22. Harper's Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5/5 (226 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 601 Friendly Center Road Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: american, seafood, sandwiches

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#21. The Juicy Crab - Greensboro

- Rating: 3.6/5 (27 reviews)

- Address: 4218 West Wendover Ave. Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, cajun/creole

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#20. Blue Agave Mexican Bar & Grill

- Rating: 3.6/5 (135 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3900 Battleground Ave. Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: mexican, bars, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#19. Tripps Restaurant

- Rating: 3.7/5 (166 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 4402 West Wendover Ave. Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: steakhouses, seafood, breakfast & brunch

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#18. Red Crab - Greensboro

- Rating: 3.7/5 (244 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3017 West Gate City Blvd. Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, cajun/creole

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#17. Captain Bill's Seafood & Steak Restaurant

- Rating: 3.7/5 (66 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 6108 West Market St. Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, steakhouses

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#16. Char Bar 7

- Rating: 3.8/5 (225 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3724 Lawndale Drive Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, american, sports bars

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#15. Marisco Sayulita Nayarit

- Rating: 3.8/5 (52 reviews)

- Address: 619 South Regional Road Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, mexican, beer bar

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#14. Village Tavern

- Rating: 3.8/5 (350 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1903 Westridge Road Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: new american, steakhouses, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#13. Epic Chophouse - Greensboro

- Rating: 3.8/5 (19 reviews)

- Address: 301-F Pisgah Church Road Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, steakhouses, cocktail bars

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#12. Pastabilities

- Rating: 4.0/5 (179 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1726 Battleground Ave. Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: italian, pasta shops, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#11. Aunt E's Southern Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0/5 (41 reviews)

- Address: 2618 Lawndale Drive Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: chicken wings, seafood, southern

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#10. Reel Seafood Grill

- Rating: 4.1/5 (163 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2002 New Garden Road Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#9. El Mariachi Mexican Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.2/5 (57 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 4623 East Gate City Blvd. Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: mexican, seafood, breakfast & brunch

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#8. The Captain's Table

- Rating: 4.3/5 (77 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 4637 West Market St. Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, chicken wings

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#7. Seafood Destiny

- Rating: 4.3/5 (86 reviews)

- Address: 4705 West Gate City Blvd. Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, food trucks

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#6. Shrimply Delicious Seafood

- Rating: 4.4/5 (56 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2204 Golden Gate Drive Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, sandwiches

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#5. MJ's Restaurant & Catering

- Rating: 4.5/5 (115 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 620 Dolley Madison Road Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, steakhouses, french

- Read more on Yelp

Canva

#4. Mr. Kirin Japanese Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5/5 (54 reviews)

- Address: 2920 Martinsville Road Ste F Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, japanese, cajun/creole

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#3. 1618 West Seafood Grill

- Rating: 4.5/5 (297 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 1618 West Friendly Ave. Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#2. El Alebrije Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5/5 (69 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 5120 West Market St. Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: mexican, seafood, breakfast & brunch

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#1. Reckless Rolls

- Rating: 4.6/5 (11 reviews)

- Address: 601 Milner Drive Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: japanese, specialty food, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Zeynep Guler Tuck, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 282 metros.