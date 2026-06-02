State police investigate officer-involved shooting in York County

FORT MILL, S.C. — State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday in York County.

The shooting happened while officers were trying to serve a warrant during an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, the York County Sheriff’s Office stated.

There is police activity at the Sycamore Apartments off Springfield Parkway in Fort Mill.

No officers were physically injured, the sheriff said.

The search warrant involved multi-jurisdictional drug enforcement unit officers.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is leading the investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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