Pony found wandering along Union County highway; deputies seek owner

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Union County are searching for the owner of a pony they found wandering by the highway Tuesday.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the miniature pony on social media.

They say the pony was found walking around the Waxhaw Highway and Rocky River roundabout. Despite numerous efforts, they are not been able to locate the owner.

If this is your pony or you know who it belongs to, the sheriff’s office asks that you contact them at 704-283-2768.

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