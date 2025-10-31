Basketball has grown into a truly global game, with players from every corner of the world now filling NBA rosters. But the league's American roots still run deep — and many of its top scorers got their start in hometown gyms and high school courts across the United States.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the highest scoring NBA players born in North Carolina using data from Basketball-Reference.com. Players were ranked according to their total NBA career points. Only players who scored at least 500 total career points in the NBA were considered. Games played, minutes played, and career averages were provided as supplementary insights. Data is as of October 29, 2025.

Read on to see which stars and hometown legends top the list for North Carolina.

#20. Darrell Armstrong

- City: Gastonia

- Years played: 1995-2008 (14 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 840 (19,915 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 9.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.0 AST

- Total career points: 7,712

#19. Jim McMillian

- City: Raeford

- Years played: 1971-1979 (9 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 631 (20,227 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST

- Total career points: 8,736

#18. Rodney Rogers

- City: Durham

- Years played: 1994-2005 (12 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 866 (21,873 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 10.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST

- Total career points: 9,468

#17. Brandon Ingram

- City: Kinston

- Years played: 2017-2026 (10 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 499 (16,444 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 19.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.3 AST

- Total career points: 9,737

#16. John Lucas

- City: Durham

- Years played: 1977-1990 (14 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 928 (25,556 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 7.0 AST

- Total career points: 9,951

#15. Brad Daugherty

- City: Black Mountain

- Years played: 1987-1994 (8 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 548 (20,029 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 19.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 3.7 AST

- Total career points: 10,389

#14. Cedric Maxwell

- City: Kinston

- Years played: 1978-1988 (11 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 835 (23,769 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 12.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST

- Total career points: 10,465

#13. Happy Hairston

- City: Winston-Salem

- Years played: 1965-1975 (11 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 776 (24,330 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 14.8 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.6 AST

- Total career points: 11,505

#12. John Wall

- City: Raleigh

- Years played: 2011-2023 (11 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 647 (22,588 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 18.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 8.9 AST

- Total career points: 12,088

#11. Sleepy Floyd

- City: Gastonia

- Years played: 1983-1995 (13 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 957 (26,383 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.4 AST

- Total career points: 12,260

#10. David Thompson

- City: Shelby

- Years played: 1976-1984 (9 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 592 (19,406 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 22.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST

- Total career points: 13,422

#9. Sam Jones

- City: Laurinburg

- Years played: 1958-1969 (12 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 871 (24,285 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 17.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST

- Total career points: 15,411

#8. James Worthy

- City: Gastonia

- Years played: 1983-1994 (12 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 926 (30,001 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 17.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.0 AST

- Total career points: 16,320

#7. Jerry Stackhouse

- City: Kinston

- Years played: 1996-2013 (18 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 970 (30,222 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 16.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST

- Total career points: 16,409

#6. Buck Williams

- City: Rocky Mount

- Years played: 1982-1998 (17 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,307 (42,464 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 12.8 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 AST

- Total career points: 16,784

#5. Lou Hudson

- City: Greensboro

- Years played: 1967-1979 (13 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 890 (29,794 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 20.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST

- Total career points: 17,940

#4. Bob McAdoo

- City: Greensboro

- Years played: 1973-1986 (14 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 852 (28,327 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 22.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST

- Total career points: 18,787

#3. Walter Davis

- City: Pineville

- Years played: 1978-1992 (15 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,033 (28,859 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 18.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST

- Total career points: 19,521

#2. Walt Bellamy

- City: New Bern

- Years played: 1962-1975 (14 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,043 (38,940 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 20.1 PTS, 13.7 REB, 2.4 AST

- Total career points: 20,941

#1. Chris Paul

- City: Winston-Salem

- Years played: 2006-2026 (21 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,358 (45,668 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 17.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 9.2 AST

- Total career points: 23,021

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 41 states.