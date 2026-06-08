Carowinds unveils new log flume ride with tallest drop in the world

CHARLOTTE — Are you ready for a 100-foot plunge on a log flume ride?

Carowinds is set to break records with its newest ride, which was unveiled Monday morning. It’s called Rip Roarin’ Falls, and it’ll debut in the park for the 2027 season.

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Six Flags revealed more details about the new ride at the park along the North Carolina-South Carolina border. The company said it will break three world records, including the tallest log flume drop, the tallest reverse drop, and the tallest reverse camelback.

Channel 9 got a sneak preview of the ride, which is being built for next year. Rip Roarin’ Falls features an eight-passenger boat that goes on a six-and-a-half-minute ride.

Carowinds says the boat will reach speeds of 50 mph.

The ride is a little over 2,200 feet long, and it ends with that 100-foot plunge into a splashdown.

The theme of the ride is an abandoned lumber mill that is “rumored to be haunted.”

Six Flags says the ride will be located on the former site of the Rip Roarin’ Rapids, which was retired in 2019. It’ll be accessible through the Thrill Zone section of the park, near Fury 325.

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