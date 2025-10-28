The highest-value homes in Charlotte

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Charlotte's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 5007 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226

- Approximate home value: $18,309,492

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 25,368

#2. 1718 E 4Th St, Charlotte, NC 28204

- Approximate home value: $17,536,633

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 155,502

#3. 1342 Abbey Pl, Charlotte, NC 28209

- Approximate home value: $17,498,256

- Beds: 6

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 97,813

#4. 4817 Carmel Park Dr, Charlotte, NC 28226

- Approximate home value: $13,953,628

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 9.5

- Square feet: 13,711

#5. 433 Highland Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC 28270

- Approximate home value: $13,630,163

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 18,142

#6. 4738 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210

- Approximate home value: $12,742,574

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 47,434

#7. 2520 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203

- Approximate home value: $12,231,795

- Beds: 3

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 96,528

#8. 400 Hermitage Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207

- Approximate home value: $11,710,807

- Beds: 25

- Baths: 10

- Square feet: 21,740

#9. 2116 Woodhaven Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211

- Approximate home value: $11,463,247

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 13,919

#10. 1201 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204

- Approximate home value: $11,092,338

- Beds: 3

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 319,524

#11. 4418 Rea Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226

- Approximate home value: $10,627,387

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 17,737

#12. 4536 Fox Brook Ln, Charlotte, NC 28211

- Approximate home value: $10,470,097

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 8.5

- Square feet: 14,843

#13. 5501 Carmel Park Dr, Charlotte, NC 28226

- Approximate home value: $10,084,686

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 10,951

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

