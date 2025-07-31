How much house $1 million buys you in Asheville

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Asheville. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

6 Village Ln Unit B102, Asheville

- Price: $999,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,499

- Price per square foot: $399

354 Kimberly Ave, Asheville

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,370

- Price per square foot: $421

20 Deva Gln, Asheville

- Price: $998,500

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,047

- Price per square foot: $487

400 Charlotte St #402, Asheville

- Price: $998,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,164

- Price per square foot: $461

3501 Timber Trl, Asheville

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,598

- Price per square foot: $276

308 E Sondley Dr, Asheville

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,817

- Price per square foot: $353

21 Pearl St, Asheville

- Price: $995,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,121

- Price per square foot: $887

11 Cullowhee St, Asheville

- Price: $990,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,522

- Price per square foot: $392

286 Foxcroft Dr, Asheville

- Price: $989,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,871

- Price per square foot: $344

117 Distant View Dr, Asheville

- Price: $985,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,535

- Price per square foot: $177

20 Malvern Walk, Asheville

- Price: $985,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,200

- Price per square foot: $447

406 Kessler Pl, Asheville

- Price: $984,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,700

- Price per square foot: $364

3 Aster Ct, Asheville

- Price: $980,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,932

- Price per square foot: $507

86 Distant View Dr, Asheville

- Price: $975,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,997

- Price per square foot: $243

77 Creekside View Dr, Asheville

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,180

- Price per square foot: $306

723 Merrills Cove Rd, Asheville

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,807

- Price per square foot: $347

12 Mayfield Rd, Asheville

- Price: $975,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,691

- Price per square foot: $362

297 Hillside St, Asheville

- Price: $975,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,016

- Price per square foot: $483

30 Summer St, Asheville

- Price: $974,800

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,501

- Price per square foot: $389

37 Gaston Mountain Rd, Asheville

- Price: $974,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,415

- Price per square foot: $285

2902 Timber Trl, Asheville

- Price: $969,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,150

- Price per square foot: $233

32 Indian Knob Rd, Asheville

- Price: $969,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,603

- Price per square foot: $268

2 Honey Dr, Asheville

- Price: $969,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,660

- Price per square foot: $364

65 Malvern Walk #29, Asheville

- Price: $967,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,681

- Price per square foot: $360

55 S Market St #301, Asheville

- Price: $949,500

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,270

- Price per square foot: $747

16 Ridgeview Dr, Asheville

- Price: $949,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,839

- Price per square foot: $334

85 Laurel Creek Dr, Asheville

- Price: $949,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,733

- Price per square foot: $347

29 Robinhood Rd, Asheville

- Price: $949,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,715

- Price per square foot: $349

24 Warwick Rd, Asheville

- Price: $949,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,438

- Price per square foot: $389

6 Village Ln Unit B101, Asheville

- Price: $949,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,877

- Price per square foot: $505

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.