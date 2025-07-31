How much house $1 million buys you in Charlotte

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Charlotte. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
2510 Tulip Hill Dr, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,181
- Price per square foot: $193
- See 2510 Tulip Hill Dr, Charlotte on Redfin.com
11718 Preservation Ln, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,803
- Price per square foot: $208
- See 11718 Preservation Ln, Charlotte on Redfin.com
9913 Hazelview Dr, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,736
- Price per square foot: $211
- See 9913 Hazelview Dr, Charlotte on Redfin.com
1830 Alden Oaks Ln, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,514
- Price per square foot: $221
- See 1830 Alden Oaks Ln, Charlotte on Redfin.com
15247 Prescott Hill Ave, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,279
- Price per square foot: $233
- See 15247 Prescott Hill Ave, Charlotte on Redfin.com
11009 Tyler Brook Ln Unit OAK0043, Mint Hill
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,125
- Price per square foot: $242
- See 11009 Tyler Brook Ln Unit OAK0043, Mint Hill on Redfin.com
15724 Eagleview Dr, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,070
- Price per square foot: $245
- See 15724 Eagleview Dr, Charlotte on Redfin.com
16427 Cozy Cove Rd, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,022
- Price per square foot: $248
- See 16427 Cozy Cove Rd, Charlotte on Redfin.com
10024 Hazelview Dr, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,880
- Price per square foot: $257
- See 10024 Hazelview Dr, Charlotte on Redfin.com
1346 Hill Rd, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 0 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,814
- Price per square foot: $262
- See 1346 Hill Rd, Charlotte on Redfin.com
10333 Scott Gate Ct, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,717
- Price per square foot: $269
- See 10333 Scott Gate Ct, Charlotte on Redfin.com
2917 Rustic Ln, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,491
- Price per square foot: $286
- See 2917 Rustic Ln, Charlotte on Redfin.com
10408 Hadleigh Pl, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,440
- Price per square foot: $290
- See 10408 Hadleigh Pl, Charlotte on Redfin.com
8011 Greencastle Dr, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,392
- Price per square foot: $294
- See 8011 Greencastle Dr, Charlotte on Redfin.com
5633 Open Book Ln, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,351
- Price per square foot: $298
- See 5633 Open Book Ln, Charlotte on Redfin.com
9210 Ginhouse Ln, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,284
- Price per square foot: $304
- See 9210 Ginhouse Ln, Charlotte on Redfin.com
3800 Lovett Cir, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,283
- Price per square foot: $304
- See 3800 Lovett Cir, Charlotte on Redfin.com
8534 Headford Rd, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,246
- Price per square foot: $308
- See 8534 Headford Rd, Charlotte on Redfin.com
212 Bacon Ave, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,030
- Price per square foot: $330
- See 212 Bacon Ave, Charlotte on Redfin.com
2418 Ainsdale Rd, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,941
- Price per square foot: $340
- See 2418 Ainsdale Rd, Charlotte on Redfin.com
2530 Elkwood Cir, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,794
- Price per square foot: $357
- See 2530 Elkwood Cir, Charlotte on Redfin.com
419 Solomon St, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,637
- Price per square foot: $379
- See 419 Solomon St, Charlotte on Redfin.com
2913 Lake Ave, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,550
- Price per square foot: $392
- See 2913 Lake Ave, Charlotte on Redfin.com
4020 Barclay Downs Dr, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,396
- Price per square foot: $417
- See 4020 Barclay Downs Dr, Charlotte on Redfin.com
1421 Lyon Ct, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,360
- Price per square foot: $423
- See 1421 Lyon Ct, Charlotte on Redfin.com
4026 Chevington Rd #102, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,274
- Price per square foot: $439
- See 4026 Chevington Rd #102, Charlotte on Redfin.com
5500 Carmel Rd #103, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,067
- Price per square foot: $483
- See 5500 Carmel Rd #103, Charlotte on Redfin.com
333 W Trade St #1304, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,834
- Price per square foot: $545
- See 333 W Trade St #1304, Charlotte on Redfin.com
17835 Terryglass Ln, Charlotte
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 768
- Price per square foot: $1,302
- See 17835 Terryglass Ln, Charlotte on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.