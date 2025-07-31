How much house $1 million buys you in Charlotte

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Charlotte. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

2510 Tulip Hill Dr, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,181

- Price per square foot: $193

- See 2510 Tulip Hill Dr, Charlotte on Redfin.com

11718 Preservation Ln, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,803

- Price per square foot: $208

- See 11718 Preservation Ln, Charlotte on Redfin.com

9913 Hazelview Dr, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,736

- Price per square foot: $211

- See 9913 Hazelview Dr, Charlotte on Redfin.com

1830 Alden Oaks Ln, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,514

- Price per square foot: $221

- See 1830 Alden Oaks Ln, Charlotte on Redfin.com

15247 Prescott Hill Ave, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,279

- Price per square foot: $233

- See 15247 Prescott Hill Ave, Charlotte on Redfin.com

11009 Tyler Brook Ln Unit OAK0043, Mint Hill

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,125

- Price per square foot: $242

- See 11009 Tyler Brook Ln Unit OAK0043, Mint Hill on Redfin.com

15724 Eagleview Dr, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,070

- Price per square foot: $245

- See 15724 Eagleview Dr, Charlotte on Redfin.com

16427 Cozy Cove Rd, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,022

- Price per square foot: $248

- See 16427 Cozy Cove Rd, Charlotte on Redfin.com

10024 Hazelview Dr, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,880

- Price per square foot: $257

- See 10024 Hazelview Dr, Charlotte on Redfin.com

1346 Hill Rd, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 0 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,814

- Price per square foot: $262

- See 1346 Hill Rd, Charlotte on Redfin.com

10333 Scott Gate Ct, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,717

- Price per square foot: $269

- See 10333 Scott Gate Ct, Charlotte on Redfin.com

2917 Rustic Ln, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,491

- Price per square foot: $286

- See 2917 Rustic Ln, Charlotte on Redfin.com

10408 Hadleigh Pl, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,440

- Price per square foot: $290

- See 10408 Hadleigh Pl, Charlotte on Redfin.com

8011 Greencastle Dr, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,392

- Price per square foot: $294

- See 8011 Greencastle Dr, Charlotte on Redfin.com

5633 Open Book Ln, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,351

- Price per square foot: $298

- See 5633 Open Book Ln, Charlotte on Redfin.com

9210 Ginhouse Ln, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,284

- Price per square foot: $304

- See 9210 Ginhouse Ln, Charlotte on Redfin.com

3800 Lovett Cir, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,283

- Price per square foot: $304

- See 3800 Lovett Cir, Charlotte on Redfin.com

8534 Headford Rd, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,246

- Price per square foot: $308

- See 8534 Headford Rd, Charlotte on Redfin.com

212 Bacon Ave, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,030

- Price per square foot: $330

- See 212 Bacon Ave, Charlotte on Redfin.com

2418 Ainsdale Rd, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,941

- Price per square foot: $340

- See 2418 Ainsdale Rd, Charlotte on Redfin.com

2530 Elkwood Cir, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,794

- Price per square foot: $357

- See 2530 Elkwood Cir, Charlotte on Redfin.com

419 Solomon St, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,637

- Price per square foot: $379

- See 419 Solomon St, Charlotte on Redfin.com

2913 Lake Ave, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,550

- Price per square foot: $392

- See 2913 Lake Ave, Charlotte on Redfin.com

4020 Barclay Downs Dr, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,396

- Price per square foot: $417

- See 4020 Barclay Downs Dr, Charlotte on Redfin.com

1421 Lyon Ct, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,360

- Price per square foot: $423

- See 1421 Lyon Ct, Charlotte on Redfin.com

4026 Chevington Rd #102, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,274

- Price per square foot: $439

- See 4026 Chevington Rd #102, Charlotte on Redfin.com

5500 Carmel Rd #103, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,067

- Price per square foot: $483

- See 5500 Carmel Rd #103, Charlotte on Redfin.com

333 W Trade St #1304, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,834

- Price per square foot: $545

- See 333 W Trade St #1304, Charlotte on Redfin.com

17835 Terryglass Ln, Charlotte

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 768

- Price per square foot: $1,302

- See 17835 Terryglass Ln, Charlotte on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.