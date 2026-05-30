Richmond County man arrested after alleged copper theft turned deadly

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — A Richmond County man was arrested on May 13 after an alleged copper theft attempt turned deadly.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred earlier this month near the intersection of Ledbetter Street and Rosylan Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

During the late evening hours of May 2, deputies say Allen Subero and Corey Dorsey dismantled and cut a large AT&T phone cable to get to the copper inside. The pole the cable was attached to broke at its base under the stress of the cable being pulled, striking Dorsey and causing life-threatening injuries.

Officials say Dorsey was brought to Subero’s home before calling for help. He was taken to a Richmond hospital for initial treatment and later transferred to UNC Chapel Hill’s Trauma Center, where he died from his injuries several days later.

Subero faces a felony charge of injury of personal property to obtain nonferrous metals – serious bodily injuries.

Allen Subero

Subero also faces a separate felony charge of injury to personal property to obtain nonferrous metals in an unrelated case.

Richmond County Sheriff Mark B. Gulledge said investigators are actively researching Subero and his various aliases, which include Bo Subero, AJ Subero, Subero, Jr., Allan Sabaro, Rick Allen Hunsucker, Ricky Hunsacker, Ricky Allen Hansacker and Rickey Hunsacker.

Additional charges are anticipated as the investigation continues. Subero remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.

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