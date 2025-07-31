How much house $1 million buys you in Durham

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Durham. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
818 St Charles St, Durham
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,282
- Price per square foot: $304
- See 818 St Charles St, Durham on Redfin.com
813 Antoine Dr Lot 4, Durham
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,133
- Price per square foot: $318
- See 813 Antoine Dr Lot 4, Durham on Redfin.com
1003 Coldspring Cir, Durham
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,092
- Price per square foot: $323
- See 1003 Coldspring Cir, Durham on Redfin.com
8011 Old Trail Dr, Durham
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,794
- Price per square foot: $262
- See 8011 Old Trail Dr, Durham on Redfin.com
1405 Watts St, Durham
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,805
- Price per square foot: $354
- See 1405 Watts St, Durham on Redfin.com
1013 Coldspring Cir, Durham
- Price: $984,999
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,921
- Price per square foot: $337
- See 1013 Coldspring Cir, Durham on Redfin.com
817 Antoine Dr Lot 5, Durham
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,478
- Price per square foot: $280
- See 817 Antoine Dr Lot 5, Durham on Redfin.com
5314 Taproot Ln, Durham
- Price: $969,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,211
- Price per square foot: $301
- See 5314 Taproot Ln, Durham on Redfin.com
45 Birnham Ln, Durham
- Price: $950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,849
- Price per square foot: $246
- See 45 Birnham Ln, Durham on Redfin.com
825 Antoine Dr Lot 7, Durham
- Price: $949,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,133
- Price per square foot: $302
- See 825 Antoine Dr Lot 7, Durham on Redfin.com
808 Antoine Dr Lot 10, Durham
- Price: $949,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,133
- Price per square foot: $302
- See 808 Antoine Dr Lot 10, Durham on Redfin.com
821 Antoine Dr Lot 6, Durham
- Price: $949,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,133
- Price per square foot: $302
- See 821 Antoine Dr Lot 6, Durham on Redfin.com
824 Antoine Dr Lot 8, Durham
- Price: $949,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,783
- Price per square foot: $340
- See 824 Antoine Dr Lot 8, Durham on Redfin.com
914 Ardmore Dr, Durham
- Price: $945,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,991
- Price per square foot: $236
- See 914 Ardmore Dr, Durham on Redfin.com
15 Treviso Pl, Durham
- Price: $929,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,924
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 15 Treviso Pl, Durham on Redfin.com
203 South Bend Dr, Durham
- Price: $925,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,532
- Price per square foot: $261
- See 203 South Bend Dr, Durham on Redfin.com
14 Marigold Pl, Durham
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,866
- Price per square foot: $322
- See 14 Marigold Pl, Durham on Redfin.com
631 Linfield Dr, Durham
- Price: $924,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,904
- Price per square foot: $318
- See 631 Linfield Dr, Durham on Redfin.com
1027 Coldspring Cir, Durham
- Price: $921,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,495
- Price per square foot: $369
- See 1027 Coldspring Cir, Durham on Redfin.com
5524 Jomali Dr, Durham
- Price: $920,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,466
- Price per square foot: $265
- See 5524 Jomali Dr, Durham on Redfin.com
400 W Main St #2010, Durham
- Price: $919,900
- 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 917
- Price per square foot: $1,003
- See 400 W Main St #2010, Durham on Redfin.com
916 Ardmore Dr, Durham
- Price: $915,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,954
- Price per square foot: $231
- See 916 Ardmore Dr, Durham on Redfin.com
1148 Survada Ln, Morrisville
- Price: $900,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,381
- Price per square foot: $205
- See 1148 Survada Ln, Morrisville on Redfin.com
4204 Thetford Rd, Durham
- Price: $900,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,514
- Price per square foot: $256
- See 4204 Thetford Rd, Durham on Redfin.com
779 Willard St, Durham
- Price: $900,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,310
- Price per square foot: $389
- See 779 Willard St, Durham on Redfin.com
1029 Whitehall Cir, Durham
- Price: $899,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,188
- Price per square foot: $282
- See 1029 Whitehall Cir, Durham on Redfin.com
809 Antoine Dr Lot 3, Durham
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,783
- Price per square foot: $323
- See 809 Antoine Dr Lot 3, Durham on Redfin.com
816 Antoine Dr Lot 9, Durham
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,783
- Price per square foot: $323
- See 816 Antoine Dr Lot 9, Durham on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.