How much house $1 million buys you in Durham

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Durham. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

818 St Charles St, Durham

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,282

- Price per square foot: $304

- See 818 St Charles St, Durham on Redfin.com

813 Antoine Dr Lot 4, Durham

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,133

- Price per square foot: $318

- See 813 Antoine Dr Lot 4, Durham on Redfin.com

1003 Coldspring Cir, Durham

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,092

- Price per square foot: $323

- See 1003 Coldspring Cir, Durham on Redfin.com

8011 Old Trail Dr, Durham

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,794

- Price per square foot: $262

- See 8011 Old Trail Dr, Durham on Redfin.com

1405 Watts St, Durham

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,805

- Price per square foot: $354

- See 1405 Watts St, Durham on Redfin.com

1013 Coldspring Cir, Durham

- Price: $984,999

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,921

- Price per square foot: $337

- See 1013 Coldspring Cir, Durham on Redfin.com

817 Antoine Dr Lot 5, Durham

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,478

- Price per square foot: $280

- See 817 Antoine Dr Lot 5, Durham on Redfin.com

5314 Taproot Ln, Durham

- Price: $969,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,211

- Price per square foot: $301

- See 5314 Taproot Ln, Durham on Redfin.com

45 Birnham Ln, Durham

- Price: $950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,849

- Price per square foot: $246

- See 45 Birnham Ln, Durham on Redfin.com

825 Antoine Dr Lot 7, Durham

- Price: $949,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,133

- Price per square foot: $302

- See 825 Antoine Dr Lot 7, Durham on Redfin.com

808 Antoine Dr Lot 10, Durham

- Price: $949,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,133

- Price per square foot: $302

- See 808 Antoine Dr Lot 10, Durham on Redfin.com

821 Antoine Dr Lot 6, Durham

- Price: $949,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,133

- Price per square foot: $302

- See 821 Antoine Dr Lot 6, Durham on Redfin.com

824 Antoine Dr Lot 8, Durham

- Price: $949,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,783

- Price per square foot: $340

- See 824 Antoine Dr Lot 8, Durham on Redfin.com

914 Ardmore Dr, Durham

- Price: $945,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,991

- Price per square foot: $236

- See 914 Ardmore Dr, Durham on Redfin.com

15 Treviso Pl, Durham

- Price: $929,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,924

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 15 Treviso Pl, Durham on Redfin.com

203 South Bend Dr, Durham

- Price: $925,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,532

- Price per square foot: $261

- See 203 South Bend Dr, Durham on Redfin.com

14 Marigold Pl, Durham

- Price: $925,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,866

- Price per square foot: $322

- See 14 Marigold Pl, Durham on Redfin.com

631 Linfield Dr, Durham

- Price: $924,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,904

- Price per square foot: $318

- See 631 Linfield Dr, Durham on Redfin.com

1027 Coldspring Cir, Durham

- Price: $921,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,495

- Price per square foot: $369

- See 1027 Coldspring Cir, Durham on Redfin.com

5524 Jomali Dr, Durham

- Price: $920,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,466

- Price per square foot: $265

- See 5524 Jomali Dr, Durham on Redfin.com

400 W Main St #2010, Durham

- Price: $919,900

- 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 917

- Price per square foot: $1,003

- See 400 W Main St #2010, Durham on Redfin.com

916 Ardmore Dr, Durham

- Price: $915,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,954

- Price per square foot: $231

- See 916 Ardmore Dr, Durham on Redfin.com

1148 Survada Ln, Morrisville

- Price: $900,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,381

- Price per square foot: $205

- See 1148 Survada Ln, Morrisville on Redfin.com

4204 Thetford Rd, Durham

- Price: $900,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,514

- Price per square foot: $256

- See 4204 Thetford Rd, Durham on Redfin.com

779 Willard St, Durham

- Price: $900,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,310

- Price per square foot: $389

- See 779 Willard St, Durham on Redfin.com

1029 Whitehall Cir, Durham

- Price: $899,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,188

- Price per square foot: $282

- See 1029 Whitehall Cir, Durham on Redfin.com

809 Antoine Dr Lot 3, Durham

- Price: $899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,783

- Price per square foot: $323

- See 809 Antoine Dr Lot 3, Durham on Redfin.com

816 Antoine Dr Lot 9, Durham

- Price: $899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,783

- Price per square foot: $323

- See 816 Antoine Dr Lot 9, Durham on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.