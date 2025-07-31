How much house $1 million buys you in Hickory

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Hickory. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

6664 Lake Shore Dr, Hickory

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,452

- Price per square foot: $219

- See 6664 Lake Shore Dr, Hickory on Redfin.com

121 48th Ave NE, Hickory

- Price: $960,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,794

- Price per square foot: $253

- See 121 48th Ave NE, Hickory on Redfin.com

89 Wexford Pt, Hickory

- Price: $959,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,514

- Price per square foot: $174

- See 89 Wexford Pt, Hickory on Redfin.com

444 19th Avenue Cir NW, Hickory

- Price: $959,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,355

- Price per square foot: $220

- See 444 19th Avenue Cir NW, Hickory on Redfin.com

720 9th Ave NW, Hickory

- Price: $949,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,687

- Price per square foot: $166

- See 720 9th Ave NW, Hickory on Redfin.com

496 19th Avenue Cir NW, Hickory

- Price: $899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,718

- Price per square foot: $241

- See 496 19th Avenue Cir NW, Hickory on Redfin.com

405 19th Avenue Cir NW, Hickory

- Price: $859,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,111

- Price per square foot: $276

- See 405 19th Avenue Cir NW, Hickory on Redfin.com

1740 12th Street Dr NW, Hickory

- Price: $849,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,709

- Price per square foot: $180

- See 1740 12th Street Dr NW, Hickory on Redfin.com

3733 Whitney Dr NE, Hickory

- Price: $820,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,185

- Price per square foot: $257

- See 3733 Whitney Dr NE, Hickory on Redfin.com

3732 Whitney Dr NE, Hickory

- Price: $819,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,047

- Price per square foot: $268

- See 3732 Whitney Dr NE, Hickory on Redfin.com

963 North Shore Dr, Hickory

- Price: $815,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,860

- Price per square foot: $284

- See 963 North Shore Dr, Hickory on Redfin.com

3910 6th St NW, Hickory

- Price: $799,900

- 2 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,292

- Price per square foot: $348

- See 3910 6th St NW, Hickory on Redfin.com

625 4th Street Dr NW, Hickory

- Price: $799,700

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,732

- Price per square foot: $214

- See 625 4th Street Dr NW, Hickory on Redfin.com

3741 9th Street Ct NE, Hickory

- Price: $769,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,502

- Price per square foot: $219

- See 3741 9th Street Ct NE, Hickory on Redfin.com

0000 Crown Ter, Hickory

- Price: $754,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,786

- Price per square foot: $199

- See 0000 Crown Ter, Hickory on Redfin.com

237 Shiloh Church Rd, Hickory

- Price: $735,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,502

- Price per square foot: $489

- See 237 Shiloh Church Rd, Hickory on Redfin.com

4808 1st St NW, Hickory

- Price: $720,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,730

- Price per square foot: $416

- See 4808 1st St NW, Hickory on Redfin.com

5763 Crown Ter, Hickory

- Price: $715,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,357

- Price per square foot: $213

- See 5763 Crown Ter, Hickory on Redfin.com

3127 N Center St, Hickory

- Price: $699,900

- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,430

- Price per square foot: $157

- See 3127 N Center St, Hickory on Redfin.com

5933 Flintlock Ct, Hickory

- Price: $699,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,867

- Price per square foot: $244

- See 5933 Flintlock Ct, Hickory on Redfin.com

3646 46th Ave NE, Hickory

- Price: $680,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,337

- Price per square foot: $290

- See 3646 46th Ave NE, Hickory on Redfin.com

3622 46th Ave NE, Hickory

- Price: $675,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,430

- Price per square foot: $277

- See 3622 46th Ave NE, Hickory on Redfin.com

5775 Crown Ter, Hickory

- Price: $664,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,767

- Price per square foot: $176

- See 5775 Crown Ter, Hickory on Redfin.com

3670 9th Street Dr NE #96, Hickory

- Price: $659,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,614

- Price per square foot: $252

- See 3670 9th Street Dr NE #96, Hickory on Redfin.com

3232 47th Avenue Pl NE, Hickory

- Price: $649,900

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,725

- Price per square foot: $174

- See 3232 47th Avenue Pl NE, Hickory on Redfin.com

0 6th St NW, Hickory

- Price: $649,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,502

- Price per square foot: $259

- See 0 6th St NW, Hickory on Redfin.com

6294 Southlake Dr, Hickory

- Price: $649,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,249

- Price per square foot: $288

- See 6294 Southlake Dr, Hickory on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.