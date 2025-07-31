How much house $1 million buys you in Rocky Mount

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Rocky Mount. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

3112 Lake Pointe Trl, Rocky Mount

- Price: $874,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,573

- Price per square foot: $191

- See 3112 Lake Pointe Trl, Rocky Mount on Redfin.com

129 Steeplechase Rd, Rocky Mount

- Price: $779,500

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,126

- Price per square foot: $188

- See 129 Steeplechase Rd, Rocky Mount on Redfin.com

5554 Lake Vista Ct, Rocky Mount

- Price: $775,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,761

- Price per square foot: $206

- See 5554 Lake Vista Ct, Rocky Mount on Redfin.com

2909 Greystone Dr, Rocky Mount

- Price: $725,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,503

- Price per square foot: $161

- See 2909 Greystone Dr, Rocky Mount on Redfin.com

6606 Annabella Rd, Rocky Mount

- Price: $699,980

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,688

- Price per square foot: $189

- See 6606 Annabella Rd, Rocky Mount on Redfin.com

1126 Falling River Walk, Rocky Mount

- Price: $599,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,479

- Price per square foot: $172

- See 1126 Falling River Walk, Rocky Mount on Redfin.com

212 Ashmore Ln, Rocky Mount

- Price: $594,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,725

- Price per square foot: $159

- See 212 Ashmore Ln, Rocky Mount on Redfin.com

28 Tayriver, Rocky Mount

- Price: $574,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,349

- Price per square foot: $171

- See 28 Tayriver, Rocky Mount on Redfin.com

4027 Green Forest Ct, Rocky Mount

- Price: $569,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,085

- Price per square foot: $184

- See 4027 Green Forest Ct, Rocky Mount on Redfin.com

6578 Annabella Rd, Rocky Mount

- Price: $539,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,597

- Price per square foot: $207

- See 6578 Annabella Rd, Rocky Mount on Redfin.com

4001 Lochinvar Ln, Rocky Mount

- Price: $525,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,064

- Price per square foot: $129

- See 4001 Lochinvar Ln, Rocky Mount on Redfin.com

7687 Mattie Rd, Rocky Mount

- Price: $523,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,356

- Price per square foot: $221

- See 7687 Mattie Rd, Rocky Mount on Redfin.com

2708 Coleberry Trl, Rocky Mount

- Price: $509,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,395

- Price per square foot: $150

- See 2708 Coleberry Trl, Rocky Mount on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.