How much house $1 million buys you in Rocky Mount

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Rocky Mount. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
3112 Lake Pointe Trl, Rocky Mount
- Price: $874,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,573
- Price per square foot: $191
129 Steeplechase Rd, Rocky Mount
- Price: $779,500
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,126
- Price per square foot: $188
5554 Lake Vista Ct, Rocky Mount
- Price: $775,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,761
- Price per square foot: $206
2909 Greystone Dr, Rocky Mount
- Price: $725,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,503
- Price per square foot: $161
6606 Annabella Rd, Rocky Mount
- Price: $699,980
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,688
- Price per square foot: $189
1126 Falling River Walk, Rocky Mount
- Price: $599,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,479
- Price per square foot: $172
212 Ashmore Ln, Rocky Mount
- Price: $594,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,725
- Price per square foot: $159
28 Tayriver, Rocky Mount
- Price: $574,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,349
- Price per square foot: $171
4027 Green Forest Ct, Rocky Mount
- Price: $569,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,085
- Price per square foot: $184
6578 Annabella Rd, Rocky Mount
- Price: $539,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,597
- Price per square foot: $207
4001 Lochinvar Ln, Rocky Mount
- Price: $525,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,064
- Price per square foot: $129
7687 Mattie Rd, Rocky Mount
- Price: $523,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,356
- Price per square foot: $221
2708 Coleberry Trl, Rocky Mount
- Price: $509,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,395
- Price per square foot: $150
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.