TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 's tenuous hold on the premiership suffered a setback on Sunday, after discussions over a unity government with opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot ended without progress.

Netanyahu was hoping Eisenkot, who is tasked with forming the new government for the deeply divided country after inconclusive national elections, would agree to a unity government if he could be prime minister first in a rotation.

But a two-hour meeting on Sunday morning, which began with a security briefing, ended without an agreement. There are no additional meetings planned between Eisenkot and Netanyahu, and the lack of progress does not bode well for Israel's longest-serving prime minister to stay in power.

Eisenkot still working to form a coalition

Eisenkot will continue trying to build a government without Netanyahu, which he could announce as early as this week. Parties backing Eisenkot have disagreed over whether to include Arab-led or ultra-Orthodox parties in a potential coalition.

Neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot's bloc received the needed 61-seat majority out of 120 Knesset members, which left both leaders without an easy postelection path toward forming a government.

Eisenkot must form a government by Friday, or request an additional extension until Dec. 20. But he’s under pressure to announce a new government as soon as possible, because he’s worried that Netanyahu might attempt to drag the country into another conflict with Iran as a tactic for staying in power, said Gayil Talshir, a political scientist at Hebrew University.

“Netanyahu doesn’t know how to lose with respect, and he’s going to fight,” said Talshir. She warned that Netanyahu is likely to lash out in every direction as he attempts to stay in the prime minister’s residence — against the ultra-Orthodox, against the Arabs, and possibly even against Iran.

Netanyahu pushes for attacks against Iran

As Eisenkot has tried to build a government, Netanyahu has pushed to restart the war with Iran over the past few weeks. He sent his Mossad intelligence chief, Roman Gofman, to meet with CIA officials and top leaders in the U.S. to sway the U.S. to join Israel in attacking Iran, and has frequently mentioned the threat of Iran's chemical weapons.

American allies in the Middle East have so far stymied his efforts, and the Trump administration, facing bruising losses in the midterms, has been reluctant to restart major combat operations.

Restarting the war would give Netanyahu a boost within Israel, by allowing him to flaunt his military leadership and thrusting Israel into an emergency security situation, freezing political transitions.

“Eisenkot’s central question in terms of security is how to get Netanyahu out of the seat of power as fast as possible so as not to have a political war with Iran,” said Talshir.

Eisenkot voters would have seen unity government as ‘betrayal’

Since Israel's president tasked Eisenkot with the first chance to form a government three weeks ago, Netanyahu has pushed the idea of a unity government, which would unite the two largest parties, Eisenkot's centrist Yashar party with his right-wing Likud party.

While Israelis expressed worry about a lack of unity in the country, those who voted for change would have seen a shared Netanyahu-Eisenkot government as a major betrayal by Eisenkot, explained Tamar Hermann, who directs the Israel Democracy Institute’s Viterbi Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research in Jerusalem.

For months, Eisenkot has called Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, unfit for office and a threat to Israel's future. Netanyahu has led a relentless campaign against partnering with Arab-led parties — whose historic gains in the Oct. 27 elections turned them into likely but politically fraught allies for the opposition bloc.

“It’s time to fulfill the shared will of the entire public — Jews and Arabs alike — and oust Netanyahu this week,” said Yousef Jabareen, the leader of the Joint List, a coalition of three Arab-led parties.

Negotiations among the parties touched on some of the election's most sensitive issues, including mandating military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews and a state-led investigation into the security failures surrounding the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

The country is still reeling from that trauma and the more than three years of wars that followed in Gaza, against Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, and in the war against Iran, which Israel and the United States jointly attacked on Feb. 28.

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Associated Press writers Sam Metz in Jerusalem and Koral Saeed in Abu Snan, Israel, contributed to this report.

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