CHARLOTTE — The massive multibillion-dollar hit video game Grand Theft Auto VI has taken millions of gamers through the Florida-inspired fictional state of Leonida, but did one Western North Carolina town get a shoutout in the game?

Locations in the game mimic the real-life cities of Miami, Key West, Naples, and Panama City. But aside from the gator-infested swamplands and the Gucci-infused beach clubs, the game also features a mountainous area that blurs the boundaries of the game’s Florida inspiration.

One of the towns in GTA6’s highlands is called Grayson, and some astute players are playing “spot the difference” with one WNC town: Bat Cave, North Carolina.

Tucked in the Appalachian Mountains about 100 miles west of Charlotte, Bat Cave has attracted visitors for its famous granite fissure cave and bat preserve for decades. The town was also a known location for “street sign theft” by Batman fans looking to have their own “Bat Cave” signage.

According to GTAWiki, GTA6’s Grayson is an Easter Egg reference to Bat Cave’s Batman connection (Batman’s sidekick, Robin, is named Dick Grayson). Gamers have also spotted at least four in-game buildings that strongly resemble real-life locations in the Bat Cave and Hendersonville area.

Bat Cave and Hendersonville locations in Grand Theft Auto VI Photo courtesy of GTA.Wiki

In addition to the physical landmarks, the game’s Grayson features a spooky atmosphere and a secret ghost cat, likely inspired by North Carolina’s Wampus Cat and Appalachia’s paranormal folklore.

Bat Cave was severely damaged during Hurricane Helene and is still recovering from the storm. The Bat Cave Preserve suffered extensive damage, and the area received heavy flooding due to its narrow gorge. The preserve is closed to the public, but the town has reopened to the public while recovery work continues.

Grand Theft Auto VI was released on Nov. 19 and broke entertainment launch records with $3.79 billion in worldwide retail sales on its first day.

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