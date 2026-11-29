CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says one person is dead from a shooting in Uptown Charlotte.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on North Brevard Street.

CMPD says they responded to a shots-fired call in the 300 block of North Brevard Street where they two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Dawon Tyree Huntley, 25, was rushed to a nearby hospital, but later died from his injuries.

A second person was also taken to the hospital, but they are expected to recover.

The suspect, Myquis Deontre Sidbury-Williams, 30, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. Sidbury-Williams has been charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

CMPD says this investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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