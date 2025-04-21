Living well for less: 10 affordable alternatives to America's expensive metros

With inflation squeezing household budgets and housing prices continuing to climb, many Americans are reevaluating where—and how—they want to live. From skyrocketing rent to the rising costs on everyday staples like eggs and milk, the financial strain is real. While cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C. are known for their prestige and career prospects, many lesser-known communities are now offering comparable opportunities—without the crushing cost of living.

MakeMyMove focuses on an emerging migration trend, one that favors balance over bustle. Families, remote workers, and retirees alike are setting their sights on smaller cities and rural communities where the cost of living is significantly lower and the quality of life often higher. These areas aren't just affordable—they're thriving, with growing economies, revitalized main streets, and plenty of charm.

Why Americans are moving to more affordable places to live

Amid an uncertain economy and a housing market still out of reach for many, a growing number of people are quietly rewriting the rules of where—and how—they want to live. They're leaving behind the prestige and pressure of cities like Washington D.C., and Minneapolis in favor of smaller, more affordable communities that offer not just financial relief, but something more elusive: balance, connection, and room to grow.

For Luke Lawson, the shift began with sticker shock. "The cost of living in D.C. was absolutely astronomical," he said. He and his wife had long talked about relocating, but it wasn't until they learned about a remote worker relocation program in Indianapolis that the dream became feasible. Today, they are first-time homeowners in a walkable neighborhood, with access to coworking spaces, cultural events, and a lifestyle that feels, in his words, "slower, more intentional."

Others, like AJ O'Reilly, were drawn by another type of value. After years in the Twin Cities, O'Reilly longed for a deeper sense of community—and found it in Noblesville, Indiana. "We brought a small business—a creative business," he said, referencing his fine art supply store and new collaborations with local arts groups. "We want to add something to the community."

What unites stories like Lawson's and O'Reilly's isn't just the pursuit of cheaper rent or shorter commutes. It's the recognition that opportunity and meaning aren't confined to coastal metros. Increasingly, they're taking root in the places many once overlooked.

Below, MakeMyMove explores popular metro areas compared with lesser-known, more affordable alternatives—and why these communities are fast becoming some of the most inviting places to live in America.

Chicago, vs. Noblesville, Indiana

Cost of living difference: Chicago's cost of living is 11% higher than Noblesville, Indiana's, primarily driven by housing and transportation.

Why Noblesville is a great choice: A growing suburb of Indianapolis, Noblesville offers top-rated schools, a vibrant arts scene, and family-friendly amenities without the congestion and crime of the Windy City. Residents enjoy spacious homes and a historic downtown filled with shops, restaurants and breweries—all with a short commute to Indy.

Atlanta vs. Evansville, Indiana

Cost of living difference: Atlanta is nearly 9% more expensive than Evansville, Indiana, with housing as the biggest factor.

Why Evansville works: In Evansville, everything is just 15 minutes away—work, school, the gym, your favorite coffee shop. That means less time on the road and more time actually living. It's also home to the University of Evansville and affordable real estate. Whether you want a big backyard, a cozy bungalow, or something walkable and urban, there's a spot that fits your lifestyle—and your budget.

San Bernardino County, California vs. South Bend, Indiana

Cost of living difference: San Bernardino, California, is approximately 32% more expensive than South Bend, Indiana.

Why South Bend deserves a look: Once known as an auto industry hub, South Bend has reinvented itself with its innovation park, a booming startup scene, and the draw of Notre Dame University. Plus, its revitalized riverfront and growing arts scene are giving former California residents a reason to trade sunshine for savings.

Dallas vs. Eastern Kentucky

Cost of living difference: Dallas-Fort Worth is about 14% costlier than the Eastern Kentucky communities of Pikeville, Prestonburg and Whitesburg.

Why Eastern Kentucky stands out: With scenic landscapes, high-quality healthcare, and a strong sense of Appalachian culture, Eastern Kentucky offers not just affordability—but authenticity. Award programs like "America's Most Welcoming Places" have spotlighted the region's commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and small-town warmth.

New York City vs. Perry County, Indiana

Cost of living difference: New York City is more than double Perry County's cost of living.

Why more people are finding a future in Perry County: Nestled along the Ohio River, Perry County is an outdoor lover's paradise. Its low housing prices and strong community values provide a stark contrast to the hustle (and cost) of the tri-state area. It's where simplicity meets security.

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida vs. Columbus, Georgia

Cost of living difference: The Tampa, Florida, metro area is more than 12% more expensive than Columbus, Georgia.

Why Columbus is a standout place to call home: Columbus, Georgia, may fly under the radar, but it consistently surprises newcomers with its world-class architecture and vibrant downtown. Known as a hub for modern design, the city offers a walkable, art-filled lifestyle that feels both inspiring and accessible—perfect for those seeking culture, connection, and a slower pace of life without sacrificing amenities, plus access to the Chattahoochee Riverwalk and warm weather—without the coastal cost.

Los Angeles vs. Jacksonville, Illinois

Cost of living difference: Los Angeles is more than 40% costlier than Jacksonville, Illinois.

Why is Jacksonville a smart move? For those fleeing California's sky-high housing prices and traffic jams, Jacksonville offers a refreshingly different pace. Home to Illinois College, the area boasts a rich history in education, music, and civil rights. Whether you're looking to raise a family or seek a community with easy access to outdoor recreation, Jacksonville proves that you don't need a sprawling metropolis to live richly.

Washington D.C.-Arlington-Alexandria, Virginia vs. Indianapolis

Cost of living difference: The D.C. area costs 30% more than Indianapolis.

Why Indianapolis is a win: The Hoosier capital is an underrated powerhouse—boasting pro sports, tech startups, world-class museums, and affordable urban living. You get big-city energy with a Midwest price tag.

Phoenix vs. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Cost of living difference: Phoenix is around 7% more expensive than Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Why Tulsa is catching on: With programs that pay remote workers to relocate, Tulsa, Oklahoma, has become a magnet for creatives and professionals looking to ditch skyrocketing rents. Its artsy vibe, music heritage, and entrepreneurial energy make it more than just a backup to larger cities like Phoenix—it's a destination in its own right.

Nashville, Tennessee vs. Texarkana, Texas

Cost of living difference: Nashville is roughly 7% more expensive.

Why Texarkana is worth a look: Straddling Texas and Arkansas, Texarkana offers low taxes, a low cost of living, and a small-town feel with big opportunities. It's especially appealing to those seeking a higher education and a place to grow their professional network.

Additional benefits of moving where it's cheaper to live

Affordable living isn't just about saving money—it's about gaining a lifestyle that's richer in meaning, connection, and possibility.

Homeownership becomes reality

In communities like Eastern Kentucky, buying a home is within reach for many who fell priced out in larger metros. With median home prices often under $200,000, these places offer more than affordability—they offer the chance to truly put down roots. As Latasha Friend, the Eastern Kentucky remote manager at Shaping Our Appalachian Efforts (SOAR), says, "We have tight-knit communities, modern amenities, good schools, and broadband internet access for remote workers. You don't have to choose between affordability and quality of life—you can have both here."

Financial freedom and flexibility

Lower living expenses open doors to long-term goals. Whether it's paying off debt, building a business, or finally launching that creative side hustle, smaller towns make it possible. Rachel Beck, who left New York City for her hometown of Dubois, Indiana, shares: "I was working two jobs in New York City just to make ends meet. Now, I've opened my own LLC, started a blog and podcast, and even hired locals to help with my social media."

Time, space, and peace of mind

Living somewhere less crowded means reclaiming your time—and your calm. With short commutes, scenic nature trails, and quiet evenings, everyday life becomes less rushed and more intentional. When Jenifer and her husband James decided it was time for a change of pace, they knew exactly where to look—the rolling hills of Prestonburg, Kentucky. The move was driven by a desire to escape the chaos and congestion of city life. "We were living in Clinton Township, Michigan, just 30 miles west of Detroit," Jenifer says. "It was so busy and stressful, with traffic and construction everywhere you looked. The cost of living was skyrocketing too."

Stronger community connections

In smaller towns, neighbors become friends and every hello matters. Shiraz Mukarram, the Marketing and Special Initiatives Manager at Perry County Development Corporation (PCDC) makes it his mission to ensure every newcomer feels known and supported. "This isn't just about getting people here for a year and then forgetting about them," he says. "I tell every mover—I am a phone call away, 24/7, for anything they need."

Real incentives, genuine support

In Noblesville, Indiana, the support for new residents goes far beyond unpacking boxes. It's a long-term commitment to making every mover feel genuinely welcomed and valued. Chuck Haberman, Economic Development Assistant Director for the City of Noblesville, understands that attracting new residents isn't just about offering financial incentives—it's about creating a true sense of belonging from day one.

"We're not just offering an incentive," Haberman explains. "We're offering a lifestyle—and a community that's ready to welcome you with open arms." One of the most popular parts of Noblesville's relocation package, he says with a laugh, is the VIP Experience at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center—an extra touch that helps movers feel celebrated from the start.

More than a move—A whole new way of living

Relocating to a more affordable community isn't just about downsizing your expenses—it's about upgrading your life. Whether it's the freedom to pursue a passion, the joy of reconnecting with nature, or the comfort of being truly seen and supported, these towns offer more than just a place to live. They offer a place to belong.

As Friend puts it, "We live in an amazing part of the United States. It's time people see it for what it really is—a place to grow, to thrive, and to come home to."

If you're considering a move, it may be time to think smaller—and live larger.

Methodology

MakeMyMove sources all Cost of Living Data from COLI, published by the Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER), without any modification or bias. COLI data is recognized by the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and CNN Money. The data and methodology are described in detail and completely transparent to users, found in the COLI Manual. Both data and methodology are reviewed by an Advisory Board composed of academic researchers and government officials. The Cost of Living Index is referenced in the Census Bureau's Statistical Abstract of the U.S. According to the COLI Manual, composite differences of <4% and categorical differences of <5% are not statistically significant and should not be treated as necessarily accurate.