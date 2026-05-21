I-77 toll lane project dead after supermajority vote

CHARLOTTE — A major proposal to add toll lanes to I‑77 South is now effectively dead after a supermajority vote Wednesday night to rescind support for the project. The decision comes just weeks after Charlotte city leaders withdrew their backing.

The motion to discuss and rescind support wasn’t on the agenda but was introduced during the meeting by Matthews Mayor John Higdon, who became one of the most vocal opponents throughout the night. Because the motion was added during the meeting, it required a two‑thirds vote to pass — not a simple majority.

BREAKING: The CRTPO has voted to RESCIND support for the I-77 South toll lanes. @wsoctv — Eli Brand (@EliBrandTV) May 21, 2026

According to a letter sent this week to Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles by the NCDOT secretary, the vote means the $600 million the state had allocated for the toll‑lane project will now be redirected to other parts of North Carolina.

It also pushes any future I‑77 improvements to the back of the line, likely delaying them at least 10 years, according to an NCDOT board member.

Communities voting to rescind support included Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, Davidson, Monroe, Cornelius, Matthews, Mint Hill, Huntersville, and the Metropolitan Transit Commission. The Pineville mayor stepped out of the room as voting was happening and then later voted to rescind.

Mayor Higdon said the vote needed to happen quickly. “No, absolutely not. I was a little bit shocked, but I think we got the support that we needed,” Higdon said.

But not everyone agreed. Mineral Springs Mayor Rick Becker, who voted against the motion, said he’s concerned about what the General Assembly or NCDOT might do next. “We don’t know what NCDOT might do. There are so many unknowns,” Becker said.

Adding to the uncertainty, the CRTPO attorney advised the board that the deadline to rescind support may have already passed, raising questions about whether Wednesday’s vote is legally binding. Channel 9 has reached out to NCDOT for clarification.

Residents have voiced concerns for months, particularly about toll‑lane designs that would cut through historic neighborhoods.

The state had released “Reconnecting the Corridor” concepts showing parks and bike lanes in areas where I‑77 once split communities.

The future of the project now remains unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

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