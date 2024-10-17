1 of 4 escaped inmates from SC caught, deputies say

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One of four inmates who escaped a jail in Chesterfield County has been caught, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Emanuel Robson Planco was taken into custody Thursday morning.

Emanuel Robson Planco

According to RCSO, they received a call about a suspicious person breaking into a vehicle on the 1400 block of Willow Oak Drive around 2 a.m.

He is accused of breaking into multiple homes and vehicles on Willow Oak Drive and stealing a PlayStation, credit cards, and a bicycle.

That suspect, later identified as Planco, fled the scene, causing a chase to ensue.

Deputies said stop sticks and a K-9 officer were used in the arrest.

Planco is one of four inmates wanted after escaping the Chesterfield County jail earlier this week.

Deputies are still searching for Anton Conway Bennett, Kyonne Marquise McLeod, and De’Shawn Malik Fox.

Kyonne Marquise McLeod, Anton Conway Bennett and De’Shawn Malik Fox

