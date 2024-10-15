Deputies search for 4 inmates who escaped Chesterfield County jail

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A manhunt is underway for four inmates who escaped the Chesterfield County jail.

In a news release Tuesday, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said they’re looking for Emanuel Robson Planco, Anton Conway Bennett, Kyonne Marquise McLeod and De’Shawn Malik Fox. The sheriff’s office said the four men got out early Tuesday morning.

Left to right: Kyonne Marquise McLeod, Emanuel Robson Planco, Anton Conway Bennett, and De’Shawn Malik Fox An active search is underway for four inmates who escaped the Chesterfield County jail. (Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are working with state police and other agencies to find the inmates.

The men are all wanted for escape, in addition to the charges already filed against them. Deputies haven’t said what those charges are.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 843-287-0235.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

