1 adult, 2 juvenile suspects identified in Concord tree lighting shooting that left 4 injured

CONCORD, N.C. — One adult and two juvenile suspects were identified after a shooting at a Concord tree lighting ceremony Friday night, according to Concord Police.

Police said the incident occurred on Union Street South near Corban Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. The event was then cancelled.

“A night of celebration for our community was interrupted by senseless violence, affecting everyone who was there,” said Concord Police Chief Jimmy Hughes. “Our community showed great strength and resilience as everyone came together to help one another and our officers. Due to the quick actions of our downtown businesses, the public, first responders, and law enforcement, we were able to quickly evacuate the area, prevent additional injuries, and identify all suspects involved.”

The shooting occurred between two suspects who knew each other, police said.

Police arrested 18-year-old Nasir Ahmad Bostic, who they identified as one of the shooters. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, and inciting a riot.

Bostic was injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said. Warrants will be served for his arrest after his release, according to police.

The other suspected shooter is a minor, according to police. Police said they filed petitions for assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, two counts of discharging into an occupied property inflicting serious injury and inciting a riot.

The juvenile was also one of the gunshot wound victims who remains in critical condition.

A third person was charged with accessory after the fact and inciting a riot. Police said 17-year-old Kayvyonn Rayshaund Bostic will be tried as an adult. He was not injured and was apprehended after the shooting.

Police said the other two gunshot wound victims were also 17 years old. One was released from the hospital, while the other remains in critical condition.

The tree lighting ceremony is a popular annual event in Concord, drawing large crowds who were caught off guard by the unexpected violence.

