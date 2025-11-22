Shooting disrupts Concord Tree Lighting Ceremony, investigation underway

CONCORD, N.C. — A shooting occurred at the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in Concord just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, leading to the cancellation of the event.

Visitors were advised to leave the area immediately. Drivers are also encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid congestion and ensure safety.

The Concord Police Department is involved in the investigation and is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 704-920-5027.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

