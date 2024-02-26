1 arrested after argument leads to deadly north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — A suspect has been arrested after an argument led to a deadly shooting in north Charlotte, investigators said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 33-year-old Devin Rashad Jeter was shot Feb. 16 on Catalina Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

CMPD said they believe the shooting happened after some kind of altercation in the street. The suspect fired multiple gunshots.

On Monday, CMPD said 28-year-old Sammy Lee Jeter was charged in the case. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by felon.

Police said they aren’t looking for any more suspects in the case.

No further information was released.

(WATCH BELOW: 2 hurt in shooting near NoDa, Plaza Midwood)

2 hurt in shooting near NoDa, Plaza Midwood

©2024 Cox Media Group