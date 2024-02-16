1 person killed from shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A person died in the hospital after being shot in a north Charlotte neighborhood Friday afternoon.

MEDIC said they responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Catalina Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

They found 1 person suffering life-threatening injuries and took them to the hospital. They later died, making this a homicide investigation, according to CMPD.

CMPD asked people to avoid the area. They closed Catalina Avenue at West 30th Street to investigate.

Details are very limited at the moment. Channel 9 is asking CMPD if this is an isolated incident, what led to it, and if they have someone in custody.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

