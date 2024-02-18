Victim from north Charlotte shooting identified, no update on suspect

CHARLOTTE — Police revealed the name of the man who died from a shooting in north Charlotte Friday afternoon.

Devin Rashad Jeter, age 33, was found shot and suffering life-threatening injuries on Catalina Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Police believe he was shot during an argument.

Jeter died in the hospital from his injuries.

CMPD hasn’t said whether they have identified a suspect.

