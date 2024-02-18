Local

Victim from north Charlotte shooting identified, no update on suspect

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Deadly north Charlotte shooting Scene of deadly shooting on Feb. 16, 2024, on Catalina Avenue in north Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE — Police revealed the name of the man who died from a shooting in north Charlotte Friday afternoon.

Devin Rashad Jeter, age 33, was found shot and suffering life-threatening injuries on Catalina Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Police believe he was shot during an argument.

Jeter died in the hospital from his injuries.

CMPD hasn’t said whether they have identified a suspect.

