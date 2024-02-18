Victim from north Charlotte shooting identified, no update on suspect

CHARLOTTE — Police revealed the name of the man who died from a shooting in north Charlotte Friday afternoon.
Devin Rashad Jeter, age 33, was found shot and suffering life-threatening injuries on Catalina Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Police believe he was shot during an argument.
Jeter died in the hospital from his injuries.
CMPD hasn’t said whether they have identified a suspect.
