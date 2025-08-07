1 arrested after high-speed chase damages patrol cars in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — One person is in custody after a high-speed chase in Catawba County, where three patrol cars were damaged Thursday evening.

Deputies said the pursuit started near the Walmart in Hickory and then went several miles before ending along Fairgrove Church Road around 5:30 p.m.

According to investigators, they seized more than two pounds of meth after the chase.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, and deputies expect to release more details on the arrests tomorrow morning.

