1 arrested after yarn plant employee stabbed in Catawba County

LONG VIEW, N.C. — A man has been arrested for the stabbing of a yarn plant employee early Friday morning in Catawba County, police said.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at Shuford Yarns on First Avenue Southwest in Hickory.

At the scene, Long View Police Department officers found an employee who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Detectives discovered the stabbing happened inside the plant and involved two employees.

Police were able to arrest the suspect, 41-year-old Nicholas Aundrey Propst, with help from other local agencies.

Propst was taken to the Catawba County jail and charged with one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury. He’s being held with no bond and has a court date scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call CID Lt. D.M. Anderson at 828-327-2343.

