Man arrested in shooting at University City sports bar, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a sports bar in University City, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened overnight Tuesday at the 1st and Goal sports bar off of University City Boulevard.

The victim, 22-year-old Jorden Christion Mason, died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to police.

On Friday, police announced that 33-year-old Anthony Murry Alexander had been identified as a suspect in this case.

Alexander was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to police.

He was transferred into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

VIDEO: 1 dead after shooting at University City sports bar, CMPD says

1 dead after shooting at University City sports bar, CMPD says

©2025 Cox Media Group