1 arrested in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested Malcom Smith, 29, in connection to a north Charlotte shooting, officials released on Monday.

The shooting happened along North Graham Street around 8:30 p.m. on May 24, according to MEDIC.

Crews found two people injured in a car when they got to the scene. One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after the shooting.

The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Deeaudrey Copeland.

Police said Smith is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

There is no word on what caused the shooting.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

