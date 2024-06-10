1 arrested for southwest Charlotte apartment fire, investigators say

CHARLOTTE — Someone was arrested when an apartment in southwest Charlotte was intentionally set on fire over the weekend, investigators said.

Charlotte Fire was called before 11 p.m. Sunday to Green Needles Court. They found light smoke coming from the building when they arrived.

At the scene, Channel 9 could see firefighters hosing down objects from the apartment.

It took 30 firefighters 10 minutes to control the fire. MEDIC said no one was hurt.

Charlotte Fire investigators later determined the fire had been intentionally set. They said an arrest had been made but didn’t share the suspect’s identity or charges. Channel 9 is working to learn more.

It’s estimated the fire caused $23,000 in losses.

