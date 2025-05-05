Local

1 killed, 3 hurt in south Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
South Charlotte homicide The scene of a deadly shooting on May 5, 2025, in the 300 block of Archdale Drive.
CHARLOTTE — One person died and three were hurt in a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon near a mini mart in south Charlotte.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Archdale Drive close to the Interstate 77 interchange.

Three others were hurt, according to paramedics. Two had life-threatening injuries, and one had minor injuries.

We are asking how those victims were injured.

The area has had a problem with crime.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Homicide Unit was called to the scene.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

