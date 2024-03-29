1 charged after juvenile shot in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — A man has been arrested after a juvenile was shot in a Concord neighborhood on Thursday.

Police were called Thursday around 3 p.m. to a home on Kite Court Northeast, where they found someone younger than 18 years old had been shot. They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, police said.

Concord officers identified 54-year-old Ruben Rodriguez as the shooting suspect. They said initially, Rodriguez drove off from the shooting scene, but officers later found and arrested him at his home.

Rodriguez has been charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of firearm by felon, and one count of possession of stolen firearm.

Detectives believe Rodriguez and the victim know each other and they don’t think the shooting was random.

Rodriguez is in the Cabarrus County jail and was given a $500,000 secured bond.

