Charges dropped in deadly north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — Charges were dropped against Marion McKnight, 21, who was accused of shooting three people, killing 16-year-old Jamariyae Dixon, in May 2025 on Stroud Park Court in north Charlotte.

Prosecutors with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said they couldn’t prove the alleged shooter didn’t act in self-defense. The families of the shooting victims strongly disagree and want a trial.

The victims, who were not armed, had access to a gun and were known to carry firearms, prosecutors said, and that was a part of the self-defense argument.

“I can prove to a jury that this was not self-defense, so why can’t you do it?” said Lynette Dixon, the mother of Jamariyae Dixon.

On Thursday, the family got the news that prosecutors were dropping the charges against McKnight.

“Why are we not taking this to trial?” Talitha Perry said. “Why these boys deserve this? That boy does not deserve to be walking free.”

Talitha Perry’s son, Nazyr Perry, 22, was one of three people shot. He’s paralyzed. His friend was Jamariyae Dixon. Another man was shot in the leg.

“It was not self-defense,” Perry said. “It was premeditated. It was planned. It was plotted out.”

Prosecutors posted a lengthy explanation justifying their decision.

They claim that McKnight and the victims were members of the same gang, and that the defendant was trying to get out of the gang.

McKnight was captured on a security camera wearing a black backpack, crossing the street, trying to avoid the victims.

Surveillance footage shows the victims cutting him off and confronting him, prosecutors said. He is allegedly in his yard when he opens fire.

The mothers dispute the prosecutors’ account that their sons are gang members.

“So, based on the bond hearing from Nov. 14, the narrative said nothing about it, all about him trying to get out of the gang,” said Dixon. “The narrative then was about some marijuana that went missing.”

Talitha Perry wanted justice for her son, and now she is heartbroken because she doesn’t believe she will get it.

“He can’t feed himself,” Perry said. “He has a catheter. He can’t go to the bathroom without help. He can’t do anything without somebody.”

She also said, “We’re going to rehab. We’re working on things, but he has a long road to go.”

Now the families have been talking to the DAs assigned to the case.

They hope to meet with DA Spencer Merryweather and get him to change that decision.

VIDEO: Victim’s family says system failed them before courthouse attack

Victim’s family says system failed them before courthouse attack

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