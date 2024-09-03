1 in custody, 1 wanted after shooting and high-speed chase in Chesterfield County

CHERAW, S.C. — Police are searching for a man connected to a shooting and high-speed chase this past weekend in Chesterfield County.

Cheraw Police Chief Julius Riley told our news partners at WPDE that two men fired shots from a car in a neighborhood on Sunday. Riley and other officers pursued the suspects after the shots were fired.

According to Riley, the two men ditched their car and ran into some woods near other neighborhoods.

One of the suspects was arrested by officers, but the other got away. Neither of them were identified as of Tuesday morning.

A description of the wanted man hasn’t been given.

Police haven’t said if anyone was hurt in the shooting.

We’ll update this story when more information is available. Check back for updates.

(VIDEO: Driver leads police chase through Charlotte, scrapes by another car at airport)

Driver leads police chase through Charlotte, scrapes by another car at airport

©2024 Cox Media Group