'Needs to be honored': Community calls for transparency after K-9′s death in Wadesboro

WADESBORO, N.C. — People in the Wadesboro community are finding ways to honor K-9 Blitz after his death, but there are more calls for transparency into how the dog was shot and killed.

We’ve been reporting on the story since last week, when a Wadesboro Police Department officer shot Blitz while working a traffic stop that turned into an apprehension.

According to the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police, there’s no state policy for how agencies should handle a K-9′s death, it’s up to each individual agency to decide.

Toni Rorie helped organize this gathering last weekend in downtown Wadesboro as a way honor Blitz and try and get answers about what happened to him.

“For me, it was accountability from our town agencies, especially the police department,” Torie told Channel 9′s Gina Esposito.

Channel 9 went to Wadesboro to talk to the police chief last Wednesday, hours after Esposito first learned of the incident. The chief said his officers initiated a traffic stop for a driver off of Highway 74, and that led to a chase that ended in Mt. Gilead in Montgomery County. That’s where K-9 Blitz was deployed and took down the suspect.

The chief said during the altercation, an officer was hurt and the dog was killed.

The next day, we learned it was a fellow officer who shot and killed Blitz.

The dog’s former owner told Channel 9 that Blitz was a drug and tracking dog, and was told by the police department he would not be used in apprehension.

Since then, neighbors are calling for answers.

“No town agency has stepped up to tell anything. In my mind that just provides distrust in the community and that’s exactly what we don’t want,” Rorie said.

Local council members agree, and they’re hoping to get more answers at a meeting Monday night.

“We don’t know who is doing the investigation so there is a big void, a vacuum of information going on, and I hope some of that will be addressed at the town meeting tonight. I encourage people to come out and ask those questions,” said Wadesboro Town Council Member Chipper Long.

Long said he’s been pushing for more information, including the whereabouts of Blitz’s body.

“He needs to be honored and the community deserves to come together and celebrate his legacy,” Long said.

WPD said it’s conducting an internal investigation and they’re unable to comment.

The State Bureau of Investigation said it’s not handling the case. Several sources told Channel 9 the district attorney’s office in Montgomery County is involved, but the office wouldn’t provide a comment.

