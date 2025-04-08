1 killed in I-77 SB crash near Davidson, troopers say

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 77 Southbound near Davidson early Tuesday morning, troopers said.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. on I-77 SB, just north of Griffith Street at Langtree Road, North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed to Traffic Team 9′s Mark Taylor.

Mark said the crash appeared to involved a tractor-trailer and a white vehicle.

As crews worked to clear the scene, Mark said he would monitor for traffic impacts in the area.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said it could be 7 a.m. before the crash is totally cleared.

We’re working to learn more about what caused the crash and if there were any other people injured.

