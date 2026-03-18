1 dead, 2 hurt in north Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead, and two others are hurt after a head-on crash in north Charlotte.

It happened just before midnight Tuesday on Statesville Road, near Ranson Middle School.

Video from the scene shows two vehicles with heavy front-end damage.

Two other people involved were taken to the hospital. MEDIC said one of them has serious injuries.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department closed the southbound lanes during the investigation.

Channel 9 is asking for more information about the person who died and how the crash happened.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Speeding caused Monroe crash that killed former high school football player

Speeding caused Monroe crash that killed former high school football player

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