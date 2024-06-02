1 dead, 2 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Caldwell County

HUDSON, N.C. — One person is dead and two others injured after a four-vehicle accident in Hudson Saturday afternoon.

Police tell us that a pickup truck pulling a boat was heading south on US 321 near Coy Hartley Lane when it the back of another truck.

That collision then caused the second truck to crash into a third car and the utility trailer of a fourth vehicle.

The driver of the truck that began this incident was taken to the hospital along the driver and passenger of the second truck that was struck from behind.

Sadly, the passenger of that second truck, Bonnie Coffey, 77 of Granite Falls, passed away due to injuries from the wreck.

The drivers of the other two vehicles didn’t report any injuries.

Hudson Police say the crash is under investigation and ask anyone who might have seen the crash to contact them at 828-728-5021.

