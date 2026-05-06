FORECAST: Showers and storms expected later today, heavier rain on Thursday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Overall quiet this morning with just a few showers heading into the mountains.

A better chance for scattered showers comes in later this morning toward midday.

More showers and a few storms come in later this evening and early overnight.

Some of these may be on the stronger side with gusty winds.

Steadier and heavier rain should arrive early on Thursday morning.

The hope is some areas see close to an inch or more of rain.

Drier conditions come back in late Thursday and lasts through Saturday.

Temps hover in the upper 70s today with lower 70s returning tomorrow.

Warmer conditions by Friday and the weekend.

We could see more rain returning for Mother’s Day plans on Sunday.

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