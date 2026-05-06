FORECAST: Showers and storms expected later today, heavier rain on Thursday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Overall quiet this morning with just a few showers heading into the mountains.
- A better chance for scattered showers comes in later this morning toward midday.
- More showers and a few storms come in later this evening and early overnight.
- Some of these may be on the stronger side with gusty winds.
- Steadier and heavier rain should arrive early on Thursday morning.
- The hope is some areas see close to an inch or more of rain.
- Drier conditions come back in late Thursday and lasts through Saturday.
- Temps hover in the upper 70s today with lower 70s returning tomorrow.
- Warmer conditions by Friday and the weekend.
- We could see more rain returning for Mother’s Day plans on Sunday.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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