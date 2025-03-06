1 dead after crash involving power pole in Burke County, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash involving a power pole in Burke County on Thursday, troopers said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed to Channel 9 it happened on Highway 70 near Hildebran and the Burke-Catwaba County line.

UPDATE: Hwy patrol says one person was killed in a single car crash involving a power pole in #BurkeCo. Hwy 70 is CLOSED at N. Center St. UFN to make repairs. #Hildebran — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) March 6, 2025

Troopers said that part of the highway at North Center Street will remain closed for several hours as crews make repairs.

We’re working to find out more details about how the crash occurred.

