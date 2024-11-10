MEDIC: 1 dead after shooting in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead in the Plaza Midwood section of Charlotte after a shooting Sunday afternoon according to MEDIC.

MEDIC said they were heading to the scene of a shooting call on the 1600 block of Eastcrest Drive just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

CMPD says that they are at that location conducting a homicide investigation.

So far, there is no word on what led to this shooting or who was shot.

